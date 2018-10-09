News

Platteville School District holds students late due to severe weather alert

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 03:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 03:49 PM CDT

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The Platteville School District will be holding all students until 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials with the school. 

School officials made the decision in connection to a severe weather alert in the area. The alert from the city ends at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms, hail and strong winds in the area. 

