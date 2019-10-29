Platteville officer resigns following OWI arrest, officials say

WKBT, News8000.com File photo

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A Platteville police officer resigned following an OWI arrest Wednesday night, officials said.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was driving on Highway 151 near County O when he saw a vehicle going north in the southbound lane at 11:56 p.m.

Dispatch said it received a call reporting the same wrong-way driver.

Officials said the deputy pulled the vehicle over near Hummingbird Road and identified the driver as Devin Malott, 28, of Belmont.

An investigation revealed Malott was arrested on suspicion of a first offense OWI. He was later released.

Officials confirmed Malott had been an officer for Platteville since Aug. 10, 2015, and resigned on Friday.

