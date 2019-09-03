News

Platteville man killed in Grant County rollover crash

MONTFORT, Wis. - Brandon L. Fuerstenburg, a 21-year-old from Platteville, died Sunday after the vehicle he was in rolled over on County Highway Q, just west of County G, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, Fuerstenburg failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of his 2010 Toyota Scion. The car rolled and ejected Fuerstenburg and his passenger, Jonathan S. Paredes, a 29-year-old from Chicago.

According to a release, Fuerstenburg was found dead at the scene. Paredes was airlifted by Medflight to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Fuerstenburg's death marks the sixth person killed in a crash in Grant County in 2019.

