Platteville man dies in two-vehicle crash

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - Gilbert Tranel, a 62-year-old from Platteville, died Monday around 5:17 a.m. after a truck collided with the driver's side of his vehicle in the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 81, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The Sheriff's Office said prior to the crash, Jose Jaimes, a 49-year-old man from Milwaukee was going westbound on Highway 81 in a 2007 International straight truck while hauling packages to the U.S. Post Office for a private company. He did not see a stop sign and drove through the intersection.

The release said Tranel was traveling southbound on Highway 80 in a 2013 Ford Escape at the same time. As Jaimes went through the intersection at highway speed, the truck crashed into the driver's side of the Ford Escape.

Jaimes' truck rolled on its side and Jaimes got out of the truck, uninjured. The Grant County coroner pronounced Tranel dead on the scene. This is the third fatality in Grant County in 2019.

The crash is under investigation.

