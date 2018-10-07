News

Platteville firefighters respond to chimney fire

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 12:45 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:49 PM CDT

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The Platteville Fire Department responded to a chimney fire in the area of Camp Street and Hollman Street, according to a news release. 

Officials are urged residents to avoid the area. The area was cleared and open to traffic at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration