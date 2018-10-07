Platteville firefighters respond to chimney fire
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The Platteville Fire Department responded to a chimney fire in the area of Camp Street and Hollman Street, according to a news release.
Officials are urged residents to avoid the area. The area was cleared and open to traffic at 1:30 p.m.
