News

Plattevile man arrested after attempting to purchase gas with a fraudulent gift card, police say

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 05:19 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 05:19 PM CDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities arrested a man Wednesday who they said attempted to pay for gasoline using a fraudulent gift certificate, according to a Monday news release.

Justin Gallagher, 35, purchased gasoline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Kieler Mall Truck Plaza in Jamestown Township, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He left the truck plaza without making a payment for the purchase. 

Gallagher was arrested on suspicion of forgery-uttering, operating a vehicle after revocation of a license and felony bail jumping.  

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration