Plattevile man arrested after attempting to purchase gas with a fraudulent gift card, police say
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities arrested a man Wednesday who they said attempted to pay for gasoline using a fraudulent gift certificate, according to a Monday news release.
Justin Gallagher, 35, purchased gasoline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Kieler Mall Truck Plaza in Jamestown Township, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He left the truck plaza without making a payment for the purchase.
Gallagher was arrested on suspicion of forgery-uttering, operating a vehicle after revocation of a license and felony bail jumping.
