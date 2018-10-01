Plattevile man arrested after attempting to purchase gas with a fraudulent gift card, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities arrested a man Wednesday who they said attempted to pay for gasoline using a fraudulent gift certificate, according to a Monday news release.

Justin Gallagher, 35, purchased gasoline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Kieler Mall Truck Plaza in Jamestown Township, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He left the truck plaza without making a payment for the purchase.

Gallagher was arrested on suspicion of forgery-uttering, operating a vehicle after revocation of a license and felony bail jumping.