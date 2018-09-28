Plans revealed for $30 million downtown legacy center in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Plans for a center to honor the history of Janesville's General Motors plant were revealed Friday during an event to commemorate how far the city has come in the last decade.

The $30 million investment initiative will revitalize downtown Janesville, according to a press release from Blackhawk Community Credit Union.

Just some of the memorabilia on display at the Legacy Center event in Janesville. These GM artifacts will be part of the new legacy center, which plans will be revealed for today. #News3 @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/9BxzO0YBJ2 — Adam Duxter WISC-TV (@News3Adam) September 28, 2018

BCCU, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and representatives from the City of Janesville announced the plans for a 10,000-square-foot legacy center that will be located along the eastern bank of the Rock River.

The legacy center will be a tourist destination, home to pieces of Janesville and General Motors history.

The area, which will be renamed SOCO, which stands for south of Court Street, will also feature new restaurants, as well as law offices, retail spaces, a daycare and condominiums.

The permanent location for the legacy center will be 37 South Water Street.