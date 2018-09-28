News

Plans revealed for $30 million downtown legacy center in Janesville

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 02:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 02:45 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Plans for a center to honor the history of Janesville's General Motors plant were revealed Friday during an event to commemorate how far the city has come in the last decade. 

The $30 million investment initiative will revitalize downtown Janesville, according to a press release from Blackhawk Community Credit Union. 

BCCU, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and representatives from the City of Janesville announced the plans for a 10,000-square-foot legacy center that will be located along the eastern bank of the Rock River. 

The legacy center will be a tourist destination, home to pieces of Janesville and General Motors history. 

The area, which will be renamed SOCO, which stands for south of Court Street, will also feature new restaurants, as well as law offices, retail spaces, a daycare and condominiums. 

The permanent location for the legacy center will be 37 South Water Street. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration