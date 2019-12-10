Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Planning on cheering on the Badgers at the Rose Bowl? Here are some deals on travel options Planning on cheering on the Badgers at the Rose Bowl? Here are some deals on travel options

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers will kick off the new year in Pasadena playing the Oregon Ducks at the 106th Rose Bowl.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association and Burkhalter Travel Agency are offering package deals for those who want to cheer on the Badgers in person.

The Alumni Association is offering a limited number of tickets and many are already sold out, according to Vice President of Advancement Jeff Wendorf.

Prices range starting at $1,439 to $3,359. The total prices will vary depending on what you add on to each package deal.

Some items include plane tickets, hotel accommodations, tickets to the welcome event, tickets to the Badger Huddle pregame event, Rose Bowl souvenirs and more.

"Everything from the game day tailgate to New Year's Eve events, it's all included," Wendorf said. "It depends upon how many nights you want to stay, what you want to add on to your package and what hotel you want to stay at."

Wendorf said the Alumni Association plans to bring about 1,500 guests with them to Pasadena.

"I think the best deal is being there for four nights because if you're going all the way to Los Angeles, you'll want to take in everything," Wendorf said.

Travel packages through the Alumni Association do not include tickets to the Rose Bowl game. Optional tickets are available to be added to each package.

To purchase a package deal through the Alumni Association, visit their website here.

Burkhalter Travel Agency is also offering package deals that range from $2,349 to $3,825.

"All of the packages are four-night programs with charter flights, non-stop flights from Madison or Milwaukee. You have a choice of a hotel, either downtown, Santa Monica or Hollywood," said Burkhalter Travel President Ed Mani. "The most popular out of the three hotels is the one in Santa Monica. That's $200 more but it's the most popular because it is four blocks from the ocean."

Optional purchases include adding on tickets to the Rose Bowl parade, the Badger Huddle tailgate, and the UW pregame party.

To purchase a package deal with Burkhalter, visit their website here.

The Pasadena Convention and Visitors Bureau will be offering information via a toll-free visitor hotline that will be available to all guests from Wednesday, December 11 – Tuesday, December 31. The hotline is intended to assist with questions and information regarding the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl game, all parade and game-day activities, parking, hotel accommodations, dining, directors, New Year's events and more. The hotline number is 877-793-9911. For more information, you can also visit http://www.visitpasadena.com/events/rose-parade-guide.

