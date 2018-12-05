Planned upgrades to James Madison Park frustrate some locals

MADISON, Wis. - Big changes could come to a beloved Madison Park and not everyone is happy about it. The Madison Parks Commission is voting a final design plan of James Madison Park Dec. 12. Some locals like Jackie Suska, fear the changes will take away the current beauty of the area.

"It's an iconic city park, it's a beautiful space, it's a green space in the middle of an urban area,” Suska said.

The city is looking to make upgrades to the beloved James Madison Park but some locals are frustrated. Especially over a parking lot that would be larger than the current one there. Other changes include new volleyball/basketball courts and new shelter. pic.twitter.com/d1NMypiWIY — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) December 5, 2018

The proposed redesign would cost anywhere between $10 million and $20 million. Changes include a new playground, basketball and volleyball courts, and shelter. The most controversial change for locals is a new, larger parking lot that would be more centrally located.

"The loss of green space is just unimaginable for the setting; this is supposed to be a park not a parking lot,” Suska said.

City officials said the amount of continuous green space will grow by a couple hundred square feet.

However, the parking lot will take up more space despite having the same number of stalls. Officials said the changes are meant to make access easier and the parking lot more visible in an effort to cut down on crime.

"No one likes to have a parking lot within the park property. As a landscape architect I value the environment and know this something that we are really not proponents of but we are also trying to make sure that the entire community has access to the great amenities in James Madison Park,” Sarah Lerner, with the city parks department, said.

The city says these changes reflect 20,000 pieces of public input, including focus groups, mail in and online surveys.

The city board of park commissioner will vote on a final design on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center. The meeting is open to the public.

