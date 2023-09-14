MADISON, Wis. -- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it will resume providing abortion services starting next week.
In a news release sent out before a virtual press conference on Thursday morning, the organization said it will begin offering abortion care starting Monday, September 18 at the Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee and at the Madison East Health Center.
Schedules will open on Thursday to book appointments.
Abortion providers in the state suspended operations in June 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which left questions about the legality of abortion service in Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson called the push to resume abortion services in the state a "central priority and driving force" for the group since then.
“The ability to provide abortion services in Wisconsin again is crucial to being able to address the full scope of care for our patients,” Dr. Allie Linton, Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, added. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”
Efforts to overturn an 1849 state law that anti-abortion advocates cited as outlawing the practice gained momentum earlier this year when a Dane County judge presiding over the lawsuit -- filed by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul -- seeking to overturn it ruled the law bans feticide and not abortion.
Planned Parenthood's decision comes on the heels of discussions among legislative leaders who've floated the possibility of impeaching the Wisconsin Supreme Court's newest and liberal-leaning Justice, Janet Protasiewicz. Her election to the state's highest court gave liberals a one-vote majority, giving Democrats and abortion activists renewed hope that the court would strike down the 1849 law.
In a statement shared after the organization's announcement, Gov. Tony Evers praised the decision, citing progress with the ongoing lawsuit as the reason it was made possible.
“I will keep fighting like hell every day until Wisconsinites have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their lives, their family, or their circumstances,” his statement reads.
