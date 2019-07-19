Plane with 2 people inside successfully lands without landing gear at Dane County Airport
MADISON, Wis. - A plane successfully landed with no landing gear at Dane County Regional Airport on Friday.
The Airport Fire Department responded to a general aviation aircraft that was landing without the gear on a secondary runway. There were no injuries or fire as a result of the landing.
Update: Secondary runway surfaces remain closed as the disabled aircraft is moved. The airport remains open with arriving and departing flights on the primary runway.— MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) July 19, 2019
Officials with the Dane County Regional Airport said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza and it had two people inside.
Airport Fire has responded to a general aviation aircraft that has landed without landing gear on a secondary runway. There is no fire or injuries reported at this time. The primary runway is still open and flights are arriving and departing. More info to follow.— MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) July 19, 2019
While authorities responded to the disabled aircraft, the secondary runway is closed.
The airport is still open, with planes arriving and departing on the primary runway.
