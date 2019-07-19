Plane with 2 people inside successfully lands without landing gear at Dane County Airport

Courtesy of Dane County Regional Airport File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A plane successfully landed with no landing gear at Dane County Regional Airport on Friday.

The Airport Fire Department responded to a general aviation aircraft that was landing without the gear on a secondary runway. There were no injuries or fire as a result of the landing.

Officials with the Dane County Regional Airport said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza and it had two people inside.

Officials with the Dane County Regional Airport said the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza and it had two people inside.

While authorities responded to the disabled aircraft, the secondary runway is closed.

While authorities responded to the disabled aircraft, the secondary runway is closed.

The airport is still open, with planes arriving and departing on the primary runway.

