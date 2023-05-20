2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday afternoon in a farm field in Cross Plains.

Dane County Sheriff's officials said a private, single-engine plane that was en route to Pewaukee landed in a field near Garfoot Road. The pilot and passenger were uninjured.