CROSS PLAINS, Wis. -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday afternoon in a farm field in Cross Plains.
Dane County Sheriff's officials said a private, single-engine plane that was en route to Pewaukee landed in a field near Garfoot Road. The pilot and passenger were uninjured.
Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
