Plan your trip to Middleton's Sunflower Days, returning with new events on July 26

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Get ready to once again see fields of gold! Nearly 100,000 people are expected at this year's Sunflower Days, which returns to Middleton's Pope Farm Conservancy after a year off.

Visitors can see more than 500,000 sunflowers in bloom in a 9-acre sunflower field.

This year's event runs from July 26- Aug. 4. It costs $4 per adult to get into the fields, and children 12 & under get in for free. There is no parking at the Conservancy. A shuttle bus service will be provided to bring people to the event.

Purchase tickets for your family here.

You can walk through the sunflower fields between 8 a.m. and sunset each day.

Once again, organizers are expecting big crowds. They report the number of people visiting the sunflowers grew from a handful in 2007 to 90,000 people over 10 days in 2017.

Due to safety concerns because of large crowds, The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy, a volunteer group, canceled the event in 2018.

The town of Middleton is hiring Race Day Events, a local event firm, to help host this year's event.

New this year is the Sunflower Days 5K Run/Walk on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The race starts in Pioneer Park and finishes among the sunflowers in Pope Farm Conservancy. Click here to sign up for the race.

