MADISON, Wis. -- Drivers in Madison and Verona will have to be mindful of a plethora of road closures this weekend as the area hosts the annual IRONMAN triathlon.
Racing kicks off on Saturday with the IRONMAN 70.3. The following roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilson Street closed between the Hilton Hotel and Carroll St. Access to the Wilson Street parking garage will stay open.
South Pinckney Street will be converted to one-way traffic northbound from East Wilson Street to East Doty Street.
Southbound traffic on South Carroll Street will stay open from East Doty Street to East Wilson Street. One lane of Doty Street will stay open between Carroll Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Metro Transit's Route G will detour using the Beltline and will not serve stops on Rusk or West Badger. Passengers should use the South Transfer Point or East Badger Road stops.
Southbound Route O buses will detour from Rimrock and Rusk using the Beltline. Board Route O buses at the eastbound stop on West Badger at Rusk.
On Sunday, closures will last almost all day. Roads along the bike route will close from around 7:30 a.m. to about 5:30 p.m. Below is a list of closures along the bike route.
Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E Lakeside St to Monona Terrace
East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive
Olin-Turville Court
East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.
Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway
Badger Road west of Rimrock Road
Bicyclists will also travel into Verona during the race. Riders are expected to enter the city around 8 a.m. and stay until 5:30 p.m. Drivers should yield to the race and share the roads.
Northern Lights Road will be closed to southbound traffic from McKee Road to Nine Mound Road. Vehicles also won't be allowed to travel south on Nine Mound Road from Northern Lights Road to Cross Country Road.
North Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Cross Country Road to Verona Ave. East Verona Ave. will be closed from Main Street to Franklin Street.
Old PB will be closed to drivers at Forest View Drive, and drivers on both eastbound and westbound Whalen Road will only be able to make right turns onto Old PB.
Old PB will be closed to northbound traffic starting at US. Highway 18/151. Liberty Drive drivers will not be able to turn onto Whalen Road.
Locust Drive will close to all traffic between Main Street and Bruce Street, and Bruce Street will close from Paoli Street to Locust Drive.
The race returns to Madison for the running portion of the triathlon. Road closures for that leg of the race will last from about 11 a.m. to midnight.
Road closures will mainly be downtown near Capitol Square, and around the UW-Madison campus area.