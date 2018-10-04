Places to watch Brewers playoff games in Madison area

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brewers fans celebrate after a win.

MADISON, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers are facing the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series starting at Miller Park Thursday.

Not able to go to Miller Park, but still want to embrace the game day spirit? Several places in the Madison area will be hosting viewing parties.

Karben4 Brewing

During the game, Karben4 will have a "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" deal on pitchers. The brewery also has blue and gold T-shirts for Brewers fans. If you show up wearing the shirt, your first pint will be free. If you buy one during the game, Karben4 will give you a free pint as well. 3698 Kinsman Blvd.

Up North Bar

The Blair Street bar is partnering with 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. for $3 pints of Pilsner, $6 pours of The Wolf bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout and $1 brats. 150 S. Blair St.

Bierock

Game time coincides with Bierock's regular happy hour on weekdays. There will be $1 off all taps, mixers, cans, bottles and wine. They will also offer a special on Milwaukee Brewing Co.'s Louie's Demise in celebration of the Brewers. 2911 N. Sherman Ave.

LJ's Sports Tavern & Grill

During the playoff games, LJ's Sports Tavern & Grill will have game time food and drink specials. After Friday's game, it will also be offering its weekly fish fry. 8 N. Paterson St.

SCONNIEBAR

During all of the Milwaukee Brewers games, SCONNIEBAR has Miller deals. They will have $2.50 Miller Lite pints and $5 Miller High Life pitchers. 1421 Regent St.

Mr. Brews Taphouse – Waunakee

The Mr. Brews location in Waunakee has many specials throughout the game, including $2 Miller Lites, $3 kill the kegs and $4 Jack Daniels mixers. They will also give away swag after every home run. 300 N. Century Ave., Waunakee

Lone Girl Brewing Co.

Try one of Lone Girl's beers while watching the Brewers game. It has a variety of beers it brews in-house. 114 E. Main St., Suite 101, Waunakee

