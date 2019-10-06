Pipers in the Prairie encourages environmental education
MONONA, Wis. - Every year, Also Leopold Nature Center hosts Pipers in the Prairie. Despite the rain, this year's event still powered through to raise money for children's environmental education.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- President Trump defends Sen. Ron Johnson's heated argument on 'Meet the Press'
- Fire Prevention Week kicks off with Fire Truck Parade
- Platform tennis season begins at sport's only available courts in Dane County
- Packers survive late scare from Cowboys, 34-24
- Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival ends with peaceful protest
- Autism CARES Act funds research at Waisman Center