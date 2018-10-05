Pinney Library to relocate while new building is constructed

Submitted

MADISON, Wis. - Pinney Library, which is set to close at the end of November, will relocate to an interim space while its new location is under construction.

According to a news release, Pinney Library will close to the public on Nov. 30 and will reopen in former Ace Hardware store 209 Cottage Grove Road in early 2019.

The future new Piney Library will be located in a mixed-use development on Cottage Grove and Dempsey roads.

The 20,000-square-foot space began construction this spring, but the existing library location cannot stay open while its replacement is being built.

"Multiple project delays meant that we reached the end of our lease at our current Pinney Library before the new Pinney Library was completed, leaving a significant service gap between having to vacant the current site and relocating to the new library,” said library Director Greg Mickells.

The new facility is expected to open in early 2020.

In order to fill the service gap, Alder Dave Ahrens presented a resolution to the Common Council in September to lease the interim space, the release said.

After the current library closes, collections will be moved to the interim space, and construction and technology installation will take place. According to the release, after the interim space opens, most of the library's services will be retained, except for a meeting room. The release said Pinney staff will redirect meeting-space requests in order to continue community programming.

Pinney Library users will receive emails about changes in library service before the closing date.