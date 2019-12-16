Pinney Library to open at new location on March 12

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Public Library's Pinney Library, which is currently housed at a temporary location at 211 Cottage Grove Road, will close on Feb. 16, 2020, and open at its new, permanent location on March 12, 2020, according to a news release.

During the library's moving process, items held for customers will move to the Hawthorne Library on E. Washington Avenue. More details about the temporary location's closure, service changes and grand opening events will be announced at the end of January, according to the release.

"The Pinney Library is a much needed asset to the East Side, and the space design and service planning came about from an intensive community planning process," Library Director Greg Mickells said. "The expanded Pinney Library will allow us to serve more of the East Side community and meet demand for meeting spaces, technology, library resources, and expertise."

According to the release, the new space will feature expanded meeting spaces, better spaces for children and teens, an outdoor event space and a drive-through book drop, among other things.

While the library doesn't open until mid March, tickets are now on sale for the Love the Library Grand Opening Gala, which will serve as a first look into the new space. The fundraising event will feature food and drinks from East side businesses, music from local artists, an online silent auction and more. Tickets are available here.

