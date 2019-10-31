Pilot program planned for South Livingston parking garage

Matthew Simon

MADISON, Wis. - The city of Madison and a local startup hub are partnering with Chicago-based parking app ParqEx for the city's newest public parking garage.

According to a news release, StartingBlock's more than 160 employees will be allowed to make parking reservations from spots in the South Livingston Garage that are allocated to StartingBlock.

The release said ParqEx's technology will allow members to make hourly or monthly parking reservations online or by using the ParqEx app.

Essentially, the ParqEx platform will allow members to "share the monthly permits and take advantage of cost-savings as well as greater flexibility," according to the city's release.

In a statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said: "The City of Madison is excited to continue its partnership with StartingBlock and participate in this pilot. We need more innovative solutions, especially around parking, to make our transportation system successful in the long term."

The pilot garage is located at South Livingston Street and Main Street, adjacent to the Spark Building at 821 E. Washington Ave..

