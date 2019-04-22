Pilot loses control of plane, crashes nose down at Reedsburg Airport, police say

REEDSBURG, Wis. - No one was injured when a plane lost control after landing at the Reedsburg Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Reedsburg Police Department said in a news release Monday that the pilot of a Cessna 180 aircraft lost control after landing at 2:52 p.m. Reedsburg police, fire and ambulance were sent to the airport, where they found the plane nose down on the runway.

The 65-year-old pilot, from Madison, lost control of the plane just after landing. The plane sustained minor damage and was eventually secured at the airport.

The pilot wasn't injured, officials said.

Police said the Federal Aviation Administration took over the investigation.

Reedsburg Police Department, Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service, Reedsburg Utility Commission, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Steve's Auto Services all assisted on scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.