Pilot killed, pickup driver injured in collision
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. - Sheriff's officials say the pilot of a small plane was killed and the driver of a pickup was critically injured in a collision near a private airfield in Brown County.
Authorities say the pilot of the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing in Ledgeview Thursday afternoon when it struck the pickup which was traveling west on county Highway MM.
The pilot from Ledgeview died at the scene. The driver of the pickup from the Greenleaf area was rushed to the hospital. The Brown County Sheriff's Office sent its crash reconstruction unit to the scene. Federal aviation officials are also investigating.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Teachers union asking MMSD to reinstate fired Madison West security guard
Next Story
Traffic impacted after crash on interstate near Janesville, officials say
Local And Regional News
- Woman jumps on hood of car to stop car thief, thief escapes
- Milwaukee girl, 4, accidentally shoots father and herself
- Fastest to 350 touchdowns: Rodgers sets NFL record
- City of Madison announces street closures, transit detours for Freakfest
- Man arrested on suspicion of trespassing on construction site, running from officers
- People arguing in parking lot fire guns at Speedway gas station