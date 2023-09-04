Memorial Union pier collapse Rita Mortenson

MADISON, Wis. -- A pier collapsed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Memorial Union Terrace Monday afternoon, sending dozens of people into the water, officials confirmed to News 3 Now.

The call for a water rescue came in for multiple area agencies at about 2:35 p.m. Monday.

