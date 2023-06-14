MADISON, Wis. -- Madison is among the top five cities in the country for pickleball players, according to the pro-parks nonprofit Trust for Public Land.
"Pickleball just is going crazy nationwide," said Ann Friewald, Madison Parks' planning and development manager.
According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 8.9 million Americans had picked up the paddles in 2022, and in Madison, it's also scoring very high.
According to TPL, the city is fifth in the country in number of pickleball courts per capita at about 1.6 per 10,000 people.
"For someone like me who enjoys paddle sports but can't run and bend my knees or can't make those quick changes of direction that you need in tennis, it's pretty fun," Friewald said.
Madison has roughly 50 public outdoor courts dual-striped for pickleball.
"The blue lines are the pickleball lines the white lines are the tennis court lines," Friewald explained.
And demand hasn't let up. Eight more are on the way this year, including some with portable pickleball nets, because tennis court nets are about two inches too high, according to Friewald.
Out of all the city's courts, six are designated for pickleball only at Garner Park.
According to Friewald, it's easier and more affordable to double up on the existing tennis courts.
"It's hundreds of thousands of dollars to build a new court," Friewald said. "The dual striping has really helped us meet the demand without that we would be really struggling to keep our head above water."
Pickleball rules are almost identical to tennis. Players serve diagonally, and the ball must bounce on both sides after a serve before anyone can hit it in the air.
"This is the dreaded kitchen," Friewald said, pointing to the no-volley zone close to the net, "which you can't enter into if the ball is on the fly that prevents people from just standing here and volleying back and forth."
Part of its appeal is its accessibility to learn.
"It's a little bit more manageable than tennis, I think, for moms or people who are maybe not in their peak physical condition," said Renee Eastman, a pickleball player who just picked up the sport this year.
Points are scored only by the serving team, so players call out three scores: the server score, receiver score, then, for doubles only, the server number: one or two.
But ask anyone out on the court in Madison, and they'll say the score or your ability are not the point.
"It's not so much about being a professional at anything as it is about having fun and trying your best," Eastman said.
