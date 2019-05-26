Pi Mile helps Madison East math students

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Pi Day has already passed this year, but Madisonians got to celebrate it again with a 3.14-mile run/walk and pie at Warner Park on Saturday.

The 20th annual Pi Mile is organized by the Madison East High School Math Club and raised funds to benefit math students at the school. The money raised goes into a fund that helps students in need access graphing calculators required for algebra and upper-level classes such as trigonometry and calculus. Graphing calculators cost approximately $100.

"I believe everybody should have equal access to calculators and any sort of math utensil because I believe everybody has a right to be successful when it comes to math," Madison East junior Joseph Yang said.

The run/walk finished with several kinds of pie for participants.

