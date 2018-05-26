Physician questions single-engine helicopters after crash
HAZELHURST, Wis. - It may be months before federal investigators determine what caused a deadly medical helicopter to crash in northern Wisconsin last month.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Ascension Spirit 2 flight crashed April 26 in Hazelhurst, killing three crew members. The Eurocopter AS 350 was provided by Air Methods
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the single-engine helicopter clipped a 70-foot tree and crashed in a wooded area.
Dr. Michael Abernethy is the chief flight physician of UW Health Med Flight in Madison. He says single-engine helicopters shouldn't be used for medical transport. Abernethy says only three of the 12 medical helicopters in operation in Wisconsin are single-engine models.
Air Methods says the reliability of single-engine helicopters is nearly identical to twin-engine helicopters.
Previous Story
Police investigating shots fired reports near Worthington Park Friday
Next Story
Man drowns in Whitewater Lake Friday, fire officials say
Local And Regional News
- Richland County deputies: Woman injured seriously in drunk driving crash
- Rock County offers cooling centers for high-temperature weekend
- No injuries reported in two fights overnight, police say
- Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends former state prosecutor
- Texas man charged in Arkansas slaying of Wisconsin man
- Officer stuck by needle while searching suspect's purse, police say