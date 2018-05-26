Physician questions single-engine helicopters after crash

WJFW-TV via CNN

HAZELHURST, Wis. - It may be months before federal investigators determine what caused a deadly medical helicopter to crash in northern Wisconsin last month.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Ascension Spirit 2 flight crashed April 26 in Hazelhurst, killing three crew members. The Eurocopter AS 350 was provided by Air Methods

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the single-engine helicopter clipped a 70-foot tree and crashed in a wooded area.

Dr. Michael Abernethy is the chief flight physician of UW Health Med Flight in Madison. He says single-engine helicopters shouldn't be used for medical transport. Abernethy says only three of the 12 medical helicopters in operation in Wisconsin are single-engine models.

Air Methods says the reliability of single-engine helicopters is nearly identical to twin-engine helicopters.