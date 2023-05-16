MADISON, Wis. -- It's been a while since COVID-19 has topped the headlines, but people are still curious about the state of respiratory viruses in our area. Now, to help keep residents informed, Madison health officials are preparing to roll out a new tool.
Tuesday night, the Madison Common Council authorized the moving of funds to build a new respiratory pathogen surveillance system. Officials at Public Health Madison & Dane County said the resource will help them keep track of viruses while allowing residents to access more information on what viruses are circulating.
"The goal of any kind of illness surveillance is to ensure that individuals have all the information they need to make good decisions for themselves," said Morgan Finke, the communications coordinator for PHMDC. "Just helping people understand where we're at with flu, where we're at with RSV, and, of course, where we're at with COVID. And from there, they can make choices for their own health."
Built on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, the respiratory pathogen surveillance system will apply PHMDC's pandemic tools to other respiratory illnesses that existed before COVID, such as the flu and RSV.
"We're looking at how we're collecting data, the sources of data that we're getting, and some of those partnerships that we built during COVID," Finke said. "We're just trying to kind of capitalize and build off of that as we move forward."
Not only will the new tool help PHMDC track respiratory illnesses, but it will also offer transparency to a community that, since COVID-19, has become accustomed to having the latest data readily available.
"We're hoping to have this available for folks who are kind of looking to navigate this upcoming respiratory virus season in this post-emergency declaration, post-COVID time," Finke said. "We saw [during the pandemic] that there were a lot of people that liked having the information available and accessible. So we're hoping we can kind of continue that and maintain it moving forward."
PHMDC expects to have the respiratory pathogen surveillance system up and running by this fall. Finke said more details about the surveillance system will be released closer to its launch.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.