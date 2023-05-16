PHMDC searching for stray cat that entered Rockdale home, bit someone

Public Health Madison Dane County Logo

MADISON, Wis. -- It's been a while since COVID-19 has topped the headlines, but people are still curious about the state of respiratory viruses in our area. Now, to help keep residents informed, Madison health officials are preparing to roll out a new tool.

Tuesday night, the Madison Common Council authorized the moving of funds to build a new respiratory pathogen surveillance system. Officials at Public Health Madison & Dane County said the resource will help them keep track of viruses while allowing residents to access more information on what viruses are circulating.

Tags