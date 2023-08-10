PHOTOS: Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail reopens 5 years after being damaged in 2018 floods

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail.

On August 20, 2018, more than 11 inches of rain fell in the Middleton and Cross Plains area, sending water rushing into the creek where it washed out half a dozen trail bridges and toppled hundreds of trees.