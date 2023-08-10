Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
PHOTOS: Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail reopens 5 years after being damaged in 2018 floods
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Damage to the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor following flooding on Aug. 20, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Damage to the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor following flooding on Aug. 20, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Damage to the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor following flooding on Aug. 20, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Damage to the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor following flooding on Aug. 20, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Damage to the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor following flooding on Aug. 20, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Damage to the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor following flooding on Aug. 20, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail.
On August 20, 2018, more than 11 inches of rain fell in the Middleton and Cross Plains area, sending water rushing into the creek where it washed out half a dozen trail bridges and toppled hundreds of trees.
By the following spring, five of the six bridges had been reopened, but it took until this year for the full trail to be fully rebuilt.
"While the magnitude of damage still breaks my heart from that day, I'm grateful that today we can come together to celebrate our success in this exceptional restoration," Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn said.
Funding from Dane County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency helped restore the area and rebuild it in a way to mitigate potential future damage. The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy also raised more than $90,000 to help with recovery and cleanup.
Their work makes sure the community can enjoy the area for generations to come, Kuhn added.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.