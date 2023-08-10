Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Nearly five years to the day after flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to parts of Middleton, city leaders on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail.

On August 20, 2018, more than 11 inches of rain fell in the Middleton and Cross Plains area, sending water rushing into the creek where it washed out half a dozen trail bridges and toppled hundreds of trees.

PHOTOS: Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail reopens 5 years after being damaged in 2018 floods