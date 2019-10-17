PFAS found in Madison's four seasonal wells

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility said the city of Madison's four seasonal wells have a class of chemicals known as PFAS.

According to a news release, officials tested the wells for dozens of types of PFAS over the summer and received results earlier this week.

The release said the utility generally operates seasonal wells during the high-demand summer and fall months.

Officials said Well 23 on Leo Drive, Well 8 in Olbrich Park, Well 17 on South Hancock Street and Well 27 on North Randall Avenue tested positive.

Including those four wells, the total number of wells where PFAS has been found is 14.

However, the release said the levels of PFAS are well below both the Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime health advisory and interim Wisconsin groundwater standards, both of which are set to protect public health.

Officials said Madison Water Utility plans to test all the city's wells against next year.

PFAS are widely used in cookware, food packaging, stain and water-resistant clothing, upholstery and firefighting foams. The release said the compounds do not degrade and are showing up in dust, soil and water worldwide.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.