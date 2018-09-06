Pewaukee priest charged with sexually assaulting child
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee priest has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl.
A criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County charges Charles Hanel with second-degree sexual assault of a child. Hanel is the pastor at Queen of Apostles Church and was placed on administrative leave earlier this year after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriate contact with a minor.
Hanel's attorney, Jerome Buting, says his client has never, and would never, do what he is accused of in the criminal complaint. Buting says the one-sided complaint is only part of the story and that they look forward to clearing Hanel's name and reputation.
The 61-year-old Hanel has served as the church's pastor since January 2014. He previously was a priest at St. Gabriel Parish in Hubertus.
Previous Story
Officials recommend checking in with grandparents on latest scams
Next Story
Wisconsin reaches milestone having recycled 80,000 appliances through energy program
Local And Regional News
- County to consider waiving permit fees for flood-related building projects
- Habitat for Humanity asks for donations to help rebuild homes damaged, destroyed in flooding
- MPD responds to reports of man with gunshot wound, 2 suspects on loose
- Ceiling collapse cancels classes at Manitowoc high school
- Remains of La Crosse WWII sailor identified
- Ironman bike route altered due to flooding, organizers say