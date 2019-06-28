Petition to take Pride flag down from Capitol has 10K signatures

CNN Video

MADISON, Wis. - A petition calling for Gov. Tony Evers to remove the Pride flag from the Capitol has 10,000 signatures.

WPR reports that the "Wisconsin Family Council" delivered the petitions in person earlier this week.

Evers issued an executive order on June 7 to raise the flag in recognition of Pride Month for the first time in Wisconsin's history.

Evers hasn't publicly commented on the petition.

