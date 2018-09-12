Pet store on Williamson Street to move down the road

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

MADISON, Wis. - MadCat, a local pet store, is moving down the road to the former Brew & Grow location on Williamson Street.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the store announced the new location, which will have more room and more parking availability for customers.

Brew & Grow, which was at 1525 Williamson St., closed in March after six years in business.

MadCat, which has two other location on the west side and on Monroe Street, opened its first location in 2002. The new location will be five to six blocks away from the current location at 1012 Williamson Street.

The Facebook post said the new location will be opening in early 2019.