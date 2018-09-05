News

Person taken to hospital after rollover crash

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 09:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 09:28 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was taken to the hospital over the weekend after a rollover crash on Madison's west side.

Officials responded to the 7600 block of Farmington Way shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday and found a woman trapped inside her vehicle, according to an incident report. The other vehicle involved in the crash was unoccupied. 

First responders helped the woman get out of her vehicle through the SUV's sunroof.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital for further evaluation. 

