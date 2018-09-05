Person taken to hospital after rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. - A woman was taken to the hospital over the weekend after a rollover crash on Madison's west side.
Officials responded to the 7600 block of Farmington Way shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday and found a woman trapped inside her vehicle, according to an incident report. The other vehicle involved in the crash was unoccupied.
First responders helped the woman get out of her vehicle through the SUV's sunroof.
Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital for further evaluation.
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say
Next Story
Another U-Haul location offering 30 days of free self-storage for flood victims
Local And Regional News
- Police: Baraboo man facing charges after leading high-speed chase, crashing car
- Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say
- Person taken to hospital after rollover crash
- Another U-Haul location offering 30 days of free self-storage for flood victims
- Muscoda woman found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Hmong community members hoping to raise $150,000 to keep Kajsiab House open