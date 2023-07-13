Madison
Digital Producer
One person was injured in a shooting on Madison's far east side Thursday afternoon, the city's police department said.
MADISON, Wis. -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Madison's far east side Thursday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
The shooting was reported around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.
Speaking to reporters at the scene Thursday evening, Barnes said police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute but officers are still investigating.
No arrests had been made as of 5 p.m., Barnes said.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the scene, including the Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit.
Further details were not immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
