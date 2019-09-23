Person pinned by vehicle in hit-and-run incident taken to hospital, MFD says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A person who was struck by a car on Madison's north side Saturday was injured and taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

The Madison Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a person injured in a crash in the 1500 block of Wheeler Road at about 7 p.m.

According to the report, first responders found the patient lying on a nearby lawn. The car that struck the person had driven off. The patient didn't lose consciousness and reported serious leg pain.

Paramedics provided emergency medical care and took the patient to the emergency room for further treatment, the fire department said.

Madison police officers were also at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.