Person killed in Rock County water rescue a 14-year-old girl, State Patrol says

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon after a several canoes carrying eight people capsized in the Yahara River, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

According to a news release, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper responded to reports of people falling out of canoes at Murwin Park at 2:50 p.m. Upon arrival, the caller directed him to the victims, who were calling for help in a bend in the river, yelling that a 14-year-girl was underwater.

The trooper swam across the river to rescue the girl, who was pinned under the canoe and a submerged log. The trooper and the girl's brother freed the girl, who was taken to shore, officials said.

Officials began lifesaving measures on the girl, who was then taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The girl has not been identified. According to authorities, all other members of the canoeing party were taken to shore.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning people to not canoe or kayak along the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek or the Sugar River because of the high waters and swift currents.

