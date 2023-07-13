Madison
Police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex on Milwaukee Street on July 13, 2023.
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured in a shooting on Madison's far east side Thursday afternoon, the city's police department said.
The shooting was reported around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.
In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said its Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
Further details were not immediately available.
News 3 Now has a crew headed to the scene; this report will be updated.
