Police investigate shooting at apartment complex on Milwaukee Street

Police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex on Milwaukee Street on July 13, 2023.

MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured in a shooting on Madison's far east side Thursday afternoon, the city's police department said.

The shooting was reported around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.