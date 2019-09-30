Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Person in critical condition after head-on crash in Fitchburg Person in critical condition after head-on crash in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. - One person is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Fitchburg on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to a two car head-on crash on McCoy Road at South Syene Road at 4:48 p.m.

Officials said drivers of both cars were taken to area hospitals.

The release said one driver was released with minor injuries, while the driver of a car that drifted over the center line is still in critical condition.

Police said the road was closed for about four hours.

