Person in critical condition after head-on crash in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. - One person is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Fitchburg on Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release, officers responded to a two car head-on crash on McCoy Road at South Syene Road at 4:48 p.m.
Officials said drivers of both cars were taken to area hospitals.
The release said one driver was released with minor injuries, while the driver of a car that drifted over the center line is still in critical condition.
Police said the road was closed for about four hours.
