Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- A person was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries early Saturday after a fight on Madison's south side.
Officers were called to Antlers Pub in the 2200 block of West Broadway at around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a fight in progress. Police said several people were involved in the fight.
A person was found with life threatening injuries at the scene of the fight and was taken to a local hospital. The incident is being investigated by the MPD Violent Crime Unit.
Police said the incident is believed to be isolated.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.