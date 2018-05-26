Man drowns in Whitewater Lake Friday, fire officials say

Whitewater Fire Department

WHITEWATER, Wis. - A young man drowned Friday while trying to retrieve a personal watercraft from Whitewater Lake, Whitewater fire officials said in a press release.

According to the release, the Whitewater Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Friday to Whitewater Lake.

Officials said two people were attempting to retrieve a watercraft from the lake when a man not wearing a life vest went under water in distress.

Crews searched the water for over three hours and located the victim just after dark, the release said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

According to the release, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the death.