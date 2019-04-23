News

Person claiming to be Powerball jackpot winner expected to come forward

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 07:20 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 07:20 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The person believed to have won one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history plans to claim their prize on Tuesday, according to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery. 

The wining ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in New Berlin on March 27. The estimated prize was $768.4 million, the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is the largest prize amount in Wisconsin history.

 

 

The owners of the Speedway where the ticket was sold will also receive money. The jackpot will also help provide some property tax relief to Wisconsin residents.

The suspected winner is expected to come forward at noon Tuesday, at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue building in Madison. News 3 Now will carry this news conference live at noon.

Wisconsin law requires lottery winners to come forward.

The winner has 180 days to come forward. 

Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina are the six states in the country that allow winners to remain anonymous.

 Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration