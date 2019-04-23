Person claiming to be Powerball jackpot winner expected to come forward

Submitted Photo

MADISON, Wis. - The person believed to have won one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history plans to claim their prize on Tuesday, according to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

The wining ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in New Berlin on March 27. The estimated prize was $768.4 million, the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is the largest prize amount in Wisconsin history.

💲7️⃣6️⃣8️⃣.4️⃣ Million Ways to Say #WINsconsin!

The owners of the Speedway where the ticket was sold will also receive money. The jackpot will also help provide some property tax relief to Wisconsin residents.

The suspected winner is expected to come forward at noon Tuesday, at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue building in Madison. News 3 Now will carry this news conference live at noon.

Wisconsin law requires lottery winners to come forward.

The winner has 180 days to come forward.

Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina are the six states in the country that allow winners to remain anonymous.

