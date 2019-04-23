Person claiming to be Powerball jackpot winner expected to come forward
MADISON, Wis. - The person believed to have won one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history plans to claim their prize on Tuesday, according to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery.
The wining ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in New Berlin on March 27. The estimated prize was $768.4 million, the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is the largest prize amount in Wisconsin history.
💲7️⃣6️⃣8️⃣.4️⃣ Million Ways to Say #WINsconsin!— Wisconsin Lottery (@wilottery) March 28, 2019
Powerball winning ticket sold in Wisconsin is largest in state’s Lottery historyhttps://t.co/e8ViLN0Jml pic.twitter.com/TtBmLDhxEC
The owners of the Speedway where the ticket was sold will also receive money. The jackpot will also help provide some property tax relief to Wisconsin residents.
The suspected winner is expected to come forward at noon Tuesday, at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue building in Madison. News 3 Now will carry this news conference live at noon.
Wisconsin law requires lottery winners to come forward.
The winner has 180 days to come forward.
Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina are the six states in the country that allow winners to remain anonymous.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Florida rescue group saves 52 puppies from kill shelter
Next Story
Brookfield driver arrested in Monroe County for alleged fifth OWI, State Patrol says
Local And Regional News
- Brookfield driver arrested in Monroe County for alleged fifth OWI, State Patrol says
- Janesville man arrested on alleged 7th OWI offense, police say
- How to protect your family during longest flu season in recent memory
- Police K-9 'nabs another one' by sniffing out drugs, $15K, handgun in Darlington, police say
- 1 displaced, extensive damage after apartment fire on Madison's east side
- 'It's a spiritual connection': Mount Hope Tree much more than bark and branches