COLOMA, Wis. -- A wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in central Wisconsin was caused by debris burning before Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
"This was very preventable," incident command spokesperson Amy Penn said during a press briefing Tuesday.
Officials said the debris burning took place before Monday, but the burn pile reignited on Monday afternoon.
Eight firefighters were treated while responding to the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment and released, while the seven others were treated at the scene before returning to work.
The DNR said the Pallett Fire, which broke out Monday afternoon along State Highway 21 east of Coloma in Waushara County, is still 99% contained after crews worked the containment line overnight.
Three primary structures and 17 secondary structures were lost in the fire. Primary structures are considered to be things like homes, while secondary structures are things like sheds and barns.
COLOMA, Wis. -- A wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in central Wisconsin Monday is roug…
Throughout the response, officials have given different estimates as to how large the fire was, ranging from as much as 800 acres to roughly 400 acres. On Tuesday, the DNR confirmed that the Pallett Fire grew to 830 acres at its peak.
"If you can imagine, we're looking at paper maps on a table, we're getting radio communication back and forth, we have a plane in the sky, and so I wouldn't say it's so much that we got it wrong, it's that it's a fluctuating number and you're trying to get an estimate," Penn said Tuesday. "That acreage could still change at this point, so some of it has been mapped, it hasn't all been mapped, so we will continue to zero in on that a little closer.
The size estimate was made based on infrared and satellite technology and will be updated as more information is made available.
According to the DNR, the fire travelled northeast along Cumberland Ave. north of Highway 21. The fire became erratic due to gusty winds and drought conditions. Officials said Tuesday many of the buildings destroyed by the fire were along Cumberland Ave.
DNR fire suppression resources and local fire crews remain on scene, protecting structures.
The DNR said the area received very little rain overnight and the fire remains active. Fire danger remains high in the area due to drought, warm temperatures and low relative humidity.
Officials say burning permits were not required in the area, but said Tuesday they continue to urge people not to burn things while conditions remain so dry. If people do have to burn debris, they should make sure the fire is completely out and cold to the touch before leaving the area to ensure embers don't reignite in the future.
According to Wisconsin state law, those who are determined to be the cause of a forest or wildfire are liable for the costs associated with fire suppression efforts. Officials say they have identified the person responsible for the initial burning and suspect that person will be billed for the costs.
Officials did not immediately have an estimate on the monetary cost of the damage as of Tuesday morning, saying it could take several days to come up with an estimate.
"It's a lengthy process that will take some time. At this time, we do not have that available, not even something preliminary," Penn said. "It will be a significant cost, that we can tell you, with that much equipment involved."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.