COLOMA, Wis. -- A wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in central Wisconsin was caused by debris burning before Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

"This was very preventable," incident command spokesperson Amy Penn said during a press briefing Tuesday.