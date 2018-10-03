Person arrested in connection with fatal overdose, deputies say

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection with a fatal overdose Sunday morning near Waunakee, Dane County officials said.

Dane County deputies, Waunakee police officers and Waunakee EMS responded around 10 a.m. to 7699 Highway 113 for reports of an unresponsive person, according to a release.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old unconscious man inside his vehicle, officials said. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies found evidence of drug use in the car, according to the release. Investigators eventually found a person of interest who they believe is connected to the drugs. That person was taken into custody Tuesday on an unrelated felony probation and parole warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.