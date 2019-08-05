Perkins restaurant closes suddenly in Janesville; parent company filing for bankruptcy
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Perkins restaurant in Janesville is closing.
A sign was posted on the door of the restaurant Monday morning.
The rumors are true- as of this morning, the Perkins on Milton Ave. in Janesville is permanently closed.— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 5, 2019
Janesvile Economic Development Director Gale Price said the city was given no warning this would happen, and that he believes 50-80 people are now out of a job. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/z9Gz52I2DM
Perkins & Marie Callender's LLC, the company that owns the restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Delaware. The company currently owns its lenders more than $100 million, according to Bloomberg.
This is the second bankruptcy filing for the chain, which cleared its last round of court protecting in 2011.
According to Bloomberg, Perkins & Marie Callender's owns and operates more than 400 restaurants, most of them Perkins, in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Perkins in Janesville is located at 3315 Milton Avenue.
