Perkins restaurant closes suddenly in Janesville; parent company filing for bankruptcy

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Perkins restaurant in Janesville is closing.

A sign was posted on the door of the restaurant Monday morning.

The rumors are true- as of this morning, the Perkins on Milton Ave. in Janesville is permanently closed.



Janesvile Economic Development Director Gale Price said the city was given no warning this would happen, and that he believes 50-80 people are now out of a job. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/z9Gz52I2DM — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 5, 2019

Perkins & Marie Callender's LLC, the company that owns the restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Delaware. The company currently owns its lenders more than $100 million, according to Bloomberg.

This is the second bankruptcy filing for the chain, which cleared its last round of court protecting in 2011.

According to Bloomberg, Perkins & Marie Callender's owns and operates more than 400 restaurants, most of them Perkins, in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Perkins in Janesville is located at 3315 Milton Avenue.

