Perkins restaurant closes suddenly in Janesville; parent company filing for bankruptcy

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Perkins restaurant in Janesville is closing.

A sign was posted on the door of the restaurant Monday morning.

 

 

Perkins & Marie Callender's LLC, the company that owns the restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Delaware. The company currently owns its lenders more than $100 million, according to Bloomberg.

This is the second bankruptcy filing for the chain, which cleared its last round of court protecting in 2011.

According to Bloomberg, Perkins & Marie Callender's owns and operates more than 400 restaurants, most of them Perkins, in the United States, Canada and Mexico. 

The Perkins in Janesville is located at 3315 Milton Avenue. 

