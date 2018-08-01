People living on Madison's north side asked to weigh in on future of former Oscar Mayer site

MADISON, Wis. - When the last slices of ham slid off the Oscar Mayer production line last summer, it marked the end of the plant's 98-year legacy as one of Madison's biggest economic boosters.

At its peak in the '70s, 4,000 people worked at Madison's Oscar Mayer plant. People living near the site now hope that a meeting on Thursday night will be a step forward into regaining economic prosperity.

It's ultimately up to the Reich Brothers Holding Company as for what to do with the land, but people who live in the area can suggest what they hope will happen to it at a public input session Thursday night.

The city does have a number of tools to exert influence and leverage over the development process. Officials can encourage some types of redevelopment by offering tax incentives or some other subsidies.

The land is currently zoned for heavy industrial use. Some types of development would require city approval, another bargaining chip in the city's pocket. People in the area hope redevelopment will help address a variety of issues, like improving bicycle, pedestrian, and auto connectivity with surrounding neighborhoods, increasing affordable housing and public spaces, and attracting new employers and livable jobs.

Last year, the Madison Common Council established the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee to recommend a plan for developing the site. The 15-member committee, made up of city officials and community members, is tasked with evaluating the neighborhood's assets, needs, and investment possibilities. It will then recommend a plan for redeveloping the site.

Satya Rhodes-Conway is a member of that committee and a former northside alder who is currently running for mayor. She believes it's the city's job to think big on behalf of the people who live in Madison.

"Probably the number one thing people are worried about is that the site will sit vacant," said Rhodes-Conway. "And I want to reassure people that's not happening because the new owners are already starting to do work there and they've already leased out parts of the site."

The Reich Brothers bought the $1.7 million square foot facility from Kraft-Heinz for an undisclosed amount of money last year.

"I think they're really focusing on leasing the buildings they can use now," said Rhodes-Conway. "They're trying to lease them out. But there's a lot of open space on the site and a lot of buildings that can't be reused. So I think they're trying to lease what they can and redeveloping overtime the buildings that can't be leased."

"So far we've had a great relationship with the new owners. They've either been at all the meetings or sent a representative or given us a report, and they have said they're interested in what the committee and the city as a whole wants to see on that site."

Thursday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on Northport Drive. The planning committee hopes to release a finalized vision for redevelopment in about three months.