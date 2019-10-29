People across the country lose around $150,000 to Wisconsin-based company, BBB says

Better Business Bureau

MADISON, Wis. - The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning after more than 150 people have lost around $150,000 to a Wisconsin-based company in the past five months.

The company is called "30 Day Success Formula" and has an F rating with the BBB. The company's Better Business Bureau profile has been viewed more than 5,600 times since March, according to a release by the BBB.

The company uses addresses in Oak Creek, Kenosha and Mount Pleasant, however all three of the addresses are for rental boxes at UPS stores in Wisconsin.

According to the complaints, the company promises people they can earn thousands of dollars when they become a member for a fee. However, the only "product" they receive when they join are flyers to help them recruit others into their program, according to the release. People are told they would get a refund if they did not receive at least their initial investment back within 90 days. However, many complained they were never sent flyers and the promised refunds were never issued.

The Better Business Bureau said pyramid schemes have been around for decades and differ from legitimate, multilevel marketing companies that sell a specific company's products through independent salespeople.

"I didn't realize until after joining that it's just a pyramid pretending to be a real MLM company. They don't offer real products. They only accept cash via the mail. They do not allow credit cards or anything else that many help you get your money back," said Melinda, a woman from New Jersey who complained to the BBB about 30 Day Success Formula.

The BBB is reminding people that pyramid schemes are illegal and focus on making quick profits that are earned by selling the right to recruit others. The entire purpose of pyramid schemes it to get your money upfront.

Complaints have come from people in 38 states plus Puerto Rico, most of which have not been responded by the company, the BBB said. People said they lost between $89 and $12,500 each.

Many complaints state they heard about the company through social media posts and advertisements, including endorsements from social media influencers.

The BBB is asking victims of 30 Day Success Formula to file a complaint by clicking on this link.

