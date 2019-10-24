Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pence pushes trade deal in Pleasant Prairie, denounces Democrats Pence pushes trade deal in Pleasant Prai

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says during a stop in Wisconsin that pressure should be put on Democrats to pass a new trade pact.

Pence spoke Wednesday to employees and others at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie, a company owned by Republican megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein.

Pence says he came to Wisconsin "to turn up the heat" on Wisconsin's U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to pass the deal known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Kind represents western Wisconsin in Congress. He says, "gains achieved for Wisconsin dairy farmers, workers, and families do not exist unless this deal is fully enforceable." Kind says House Democrats are working to ensure the deal meets that standard and is waiting for the Trump administration to "step up and finalize" it.

Baldwin says she will look at the final legislation when it comes to the Senate to make sure the pact "stops the outsourcing of Wisconsin manufacturing jobs and is a fair deal for our workers."

The pact would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pence appeared at Uline after canceling a stop earlier in the day in Marinette so he could appear with President Donald Trump in Washington when he gave a statement on Syria.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.