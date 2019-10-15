Pence cancels Wisconsin visit to lead Turkey delegation
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his visit to Wisconsin because he's been dispatched to Turkey to try and reach a ceasefire deal.
Pence was scheduled to visit Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday to advocate for passing President Donald Trump's trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Instead, Pence will lead a delegation to Turkey to meet with the Turkish leader. Trump has demanded an immediate end to Turkey's assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria -- an assault Turkey began after Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of the way.
A White House official says Pence looks forward to rescheduling the Wisconsin event.
