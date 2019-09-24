News

Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker's office at the Capitol saying "no one is above the law."

The move puts the Democratic speaker's stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president "must be held accountable."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration