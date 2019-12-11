Pedestrian struck during crash near roundabout in Mount Horeb, dispatch says

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Mount Horeb, Dane County dispatchers said.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Springdale Street and North Eighth Street, which is part of the roundabout near Kwik Trip.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian. Officials could not confirm the age of the person who was hit.

This is a developing story, and News 3 Now will update you once we learn more.

